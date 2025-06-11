Manager Treated Employee Badly, So The They Signed Him Up For All Kinds Of Email Lists

I’m gonna go on the record right here and now and say it…

I’m not a fan of junk email!

In fact, it drives me crazy…

So I can understand why the person who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Petty Revenge” weaponized email lists against a horrible boss!

Check out what happened!

Signed my boss up for every email list I could find. “Back in the early 2000s, I had a manager that would often be a jerk to many of his employees, including me.

He loved to tell people that they should be happy to have a job, gave no constructive feedback, it was all just how bad we were. When I got my review for the year, he had given me a 1 of 5. When I asked his boss to review my review, his boss literally said “What the heck?” as he had talked to lots of my internal customers. His boss actually gave me a 4.7 or something out of 5 on the re-review because he knew the changes I had helped the team make.

Let’s see how he likes this…

Not long after the review, I would be on the internet and anytime that a website would ask me to sign up for their email (long before you had to opt-in) I would put his work email into the field. I did this for a few weeks and then moved on with my life because I had a million other things to do. A year later, I was helping him with something on his computer and made a comment about having 10,000 unread emails and he made a comment about getting on some spam lists and now getting hundreds of emails a day weren’t work related. When I left his office after that, I suddenly remembered signing him up for email lists and smiled back to my desk.”

And he’ll never knew who was responsible! Well played!

That revenge is going to last awhile!

