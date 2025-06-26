She Shooed A Dog Away That Came After Her Cat In A Park And The Dog’s Owner Got Angry At Her

You don’t see too many people walking cats on leashes but hey, to each their own, right?

The woman who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page had a run-in with a dog owner at a park and she wants to know if she acted like a creep.

Read her story below and see what happened.

AITA for refusing to leave a park with my cat? “I take my cat who is trained and on a leash to the park for walks all the time. Some unleashed dogs ran up today I picked up my cat and was shooing them away. I love dogs but I did have to nudge one away with my foot, not hard at all. There was no sign for allowing dogs off leash there.

That didn’t go over very well…

The owner came and shouted at me for touching his pet and I told him to **** off. Maybe a bit rude but I am a short girl so not threatening. Who is at fault? Was I rude, or are they irresponsible?”

And this is what people had to say on Reddit.

It sounds like there was a lot of overreacting going on that day!

