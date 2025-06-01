This TikToker Drives A Fancy Porsche, But Now He’s Paying The Price For Being Out Of Warranty

When you buy a luxury car like a Porsche, you have to expect to pay a little extra for things, but sometimes it is ridiculous.

This TikToker had to bring his Porsche in for a new water pump and ended up paying $2300 for it, so he made a video about it.

The video is short and sweet, it starts out showing him in front of a new Porsche with the caption, “$2300 for a waterpump.”

He doesn’t look happy.

Then he quietly says, “When they take all of your money, this is what they give you.”

He seems sad about having to pay this much, but honestly, he should have known before he bought it.

The video then cuts to the waiting room at the Porsche dealership and it shows a nice coffee machine, some muffins, and some other snacks.

It looks pretty nice, but it had better be for how much he had to pay.

The description of the video says, “When your car is out of warranty, you’re screwed, LOL.”

Yeah, paying that much for a simple water pump does seem crazy.

Some people just love those luxury cars, but you should never buy one if you can’t afford to maintain it properly.

Hopefully, he doesn’t have any further problems once the water pump is fixed.

Watch the full video to see for yourself.

The people in the comments don’t seem to feel bad for him.

This person says he should have known when he was paying $250 for an oil change.

And this person suggests that he go to a smaller shop and not the dealership.

Here is someone who says to raid that fridge!

Luxury cars can be such a ripoff.

They charge excessive prices for the simplest things that don’t even contribute to the luxury experience.

