Employees Were Able To Leave Early On The Day Before A Holiday, But Human Resources Didn’t Realize Leaving One Hour Earlier Would Actually Save The Company Money

A lot of companies let their employees leave a little early the day before a major holiday.

Imagine working for a company where Human Resources decides to make it very clear exactly what the schedule will be the day before holidays.

If you saw an error in judgement in this schedule, would you point it out, or would you simply do as told?

The employee in this story points out the error, but HR doesn’t want to listen.

Let’s read the whole story to see what happens.

An extra hour “off”. Sure, thanks! I’ve always been a malicious compliance kind of guy. I also follow the rules to the letter… but I tend to make them work in my favor. My workplace has traditionally done early dismissal on the day before a holiday. Over 20 years ago, HR discovered that people were taking advantage… coming in earlier and leaving earlier, coming in later and working less time, etc.

HR was really cracking down on the abuse of these short work days.

So the HR director at the time put out a memo via email that the schedule for the “half day” before a holiday would be a regular schedule. You were to come in at your normal start time take your normal breaks, etc. Most of the staff worked 8-4 and dismissal was at 1. There is also a rule that employees must be provided a lunch break after 6 hours of work.

She had a better idea.

I read the memo about the “regular schedule” and thought it was silly for me to come in at 8, take an (unrequired) lunch break at 12 (my regular schedule) and leave at 1. I would just work the 5 hours and jet. On the morning of the early dismissal, me and some others were discussing how it didn’t make sense. I returned to my desk and hit “Reply All” to the email the HR Director sent out, asking if it didn’t just make sense to skip lunch and work a straight 5.

The HR lady did NOT like her.

She and I had a history. I wasn’t the best employee at the time, and I ALWAYS cited chapter and verse when they bent or broke a rule. Well, even though I was trying to be helpful and my idea would have actually worked out in the workplace’s favor, I guess all she saw was my name and a question. She replied to “All” and in ALL CAPS “THERE IS NO DISCUSSION! IT IS A REGULAR WORK DAY. YOU START AT YOUR REGULAR TIME, TAKE BREAKS AT YOUR REGULAR TIME, AND LEAVE AT 1PM!!”

Sticking to this policy was a problem for the company more than for the employees.

This actually resulted in more lost time that the start-time shenanigans they were trying to eliminate. Now EVERYONE got an extra paid hour off, with the slight inconvenience of having to return to punch out. We’re 10 minutes from a large shopping area, so that hour is a trip to the supermarket on the day before Thanksgiving, or stocking stuffers on Christmas Eve.

The policy stuck for a very long time.

For 20 years, this policy was carried forward. On early dismissal days, we would come in at 8, take break from 9-9:15, then leave for lunch at 12 only to return at 1 to punch out. It was changed a few years ago to a policy where you only had to work 5 hours to accommodate the people who regularly come in earlier than 8, but we are still directed to take all breaks on a regular schedule.

HR managers aren’t always the brightest. I wonder if the policy would’ve been changed if a different employee had pointed out the alternative solution to the problem.

