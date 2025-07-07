‘There’s only five different locking configurations.’ – Bought A Lock And Key From A Home Depot Or Lowe’s? This Guy Says Your Security Could Be At Risk.

You know those guys on social media who just post themselves picking every imaginable lock with ease?

Usually they claim it’s to bring attention to poor-quality locks, but if kinda seems like the real message is that any lock can be picked, so good luck.

That’s a vibe that’s intensified by this video from TikTok user @scottlubik:

“If you purchased your lock set from Home Depot or Lowes, something you need to know.”

“There’s only five different locking configurations, meaning that every fifth set that they sell has the same exact key. Which means that if everybody in your neighborhood went to Home Depot and purchased the keys, every fifth house would have a duplicate key for entry. This is a well kept secret. Uh, but I’m a home inspector and a realtor, so, um, I – I know this just from buying and flipping houses.”

“This is my key set, which would get me into your house or anybody’s house that went to Lowe’s or Home Depot and purchased keys. So, uh, they only have five different. Five different keys per brand, so that’s little known fact.”

