Man Ignored All Of Their Questions About The Company He Worked For, So They Turned The Tables When He Came Looking For A Job

If you cold DM someone on a social media site like LinkedIn and they don’t respond, would you be upset, or would you pretty much expect that?

In today’s story, one man chooses to ignore the questions a stranger asks via DM, that is, until the stranger has a potential job offer.

Does the stranger overreact, or is this revenge perfectly justified?

Let’s see how the story plays out.

He ghosted me when I needed info. So I ghosted him when he needed a job. Some time ago, I reached out to someone working at a company I was interested in, just to ask about the work culture. He’d leave me on seen, or respond with one-word, vague replies like “yes” or “okay.” Clearly not interested in helping. Fast forward a few months, I saw he was now on the job hunt. So I messaged him again with a casual “Hi.” Predictably, he ignored it.

They tried one more time.

A day later, I followed up with: “I see you’re leaving X company, I might have an opening.” Boom — instant reply. Full of enthusiasm. Suddenly, he’s writing long messages answering my previous questions and being oh-so-helpful. So I did the only logical thing. I blocked him. Immediately. This was the most petty thing I did my whole life and it felt great!

That’s funny!

Only being nice to someone when you want something from them can really backfire.

Woof.

