The Asian Needle Ant Is Tiniest Creature In Your Yard That Could Also Be The Most Dangerous

Not content with scuttling out from the dark nooks of our homes to make us jump, or buzzing around while we try to sleep on a humid night, the insect world has found a whole new way to give the everyday US citizen nightmares.

Enter the Asian needle ant (Brachyponera chinensis) who, despite being discovered in the US in 1932, is just now beginning to become an issue, especially in the Eastern United States.

According to a report from the US Department of Agriculture, the Asian needle ant (so called because of its painful sting) is not only among the most invasive species, it is also seemingly replacing the ant species that usually proliferate its habitats.

And that, among other reasons, is huge cause for concern when it comes to health, safety, and the nation’s biodiversity.

As you might guess from it’s name, that Asian needle ant is native to China, Japan, and North and South Korea. But it has been documented in the US for over 90 years, leaving many to wonder why it is only just becoming a problem now.

However, as the USDA explain, they have not merely been dormant all this time; they have been making their homes, and spreading relatively unnoticed throughout the eastern states:

“Unlike many invasive species that tend to colonize areas in the wake of natural or human disturbance, Asian needle ants are capable of invading undisturbed forest areas where they nest under and within logs and other debris, under stones, and in leaf litter. They can also occur near homes and businesses under mulch, pavers, landscape timbers, and other objects.”

And this is part of the problem. These ants have been reducing the native ant colonies in the areas where they’ve established their own settlements. Since native ants play a significant role in seed dispersal for native plants, these invasive ants – who don’t fulfil this role – may be small, but they’re having a huge impact on the biodiversity and ecosystems.

Perhaps even more alarmingly for most is their sting. The sting of the Asian needle ant is painful and can affect different people in different ways; until you’ve been stung, there’s no telling how you’ll react.

With a range of reactions ranging from intense pain and swelling, breathing difficulties and changes to pulse rate, to psychological symptoms, stomach problems, or most concerningly, anaphylaxis, the USDA recommend seeking urgent medical attention for anyone suffering the a systemic allergic reaction from an Asian needle ant sting since their stings can be life-threatening.

Given the risks, it’s wise to be able to identify an Asian needle ant, though the USDA warn that doing so can be tricky to the untrained eye:

“Asian needle ant workers are small, shiny, dark brown to black, with the end of the antennae and the legs being a lighter orange-brown. Workers are about 0.2 inches in length. There are other ant species in the Eastern United States that superficially resemble Asian needle ants, so it takes an experienced eye to positively identify them.”

Though the authorities are aware of potential control measures, the risk of doing so is generally deemed too high since it would potentially wipe out native species and be financially unviable.

Thus, the onus is on us to be vigilant when it comes to ants, avoid them where possible – and especially if you have a sensitivity to other insect stings.

