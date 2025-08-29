‘He got my birthday wrong.’ – Her Husband Got On A Flight While She Didn’t, And The Reason Why Makes The Whole Situation Way Worse

How bad have you screwed up in a relationship?

Keep that painful memory in your mind, and compare it to this story from TikTok user @jaimewystub:

“At the airport. Guess where my husband is?”

“He’s on that flight. Guess where I’m not. Ask me why not.”

“He got my birthday wrong.”

There was a lot of…debate? About how big a deal this actually was.

And of course, it wouldn’t be the internet if strangers weren’t immediately telling you to cut ties with your loved ones over a single issue.

It’s a joke? Maybe?

Some were confused by how this even happened, bringing up the question of whether the video is entirely legit.

And some didn’t get it at all.

You may be shocked to learn that no, this did not end a happy marriage with three children.

