Her Aunt Borrowed Money From Her And Won’t Pay Her Back, So She Called Her Out

Don’t you just love people who borrow money from you and then act like they have no idea what you’re talking about when you ask them about getting paid back?

It’s delightful!

And that’s exactly what’s going on in this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.

Read on and see what happened!

AITA for calling my aunt out for “forgetting” to pay me back? “My aunt (F45) is the queen of “Oh my god, I totally forgot” but somehow never forgets to ask for more money. Last month she begged me (F26) for $300 cause her fridge broke and she “couldn’t afford groceries.” I sent it even though I knew how this would go.

Hmmm…

Fast forward to now she just posted pics from her weekend trip to the beach. Fancy dinners new shades the whole thing. So I texted her “Hey glad u had fun! When u gonna pay me back for the fridge thing?” Cue the dramatic pause. Then “OMG sweetie I totally forgot! Things been crazy I’ll get u soon!”

Still no money…

But here’s the thing she’s liked three of my IG posts since then and still ain’t sent a dime. So I finally snapped and replied “Weird how u remember vacation pics but forget debts exist.” Now she’s telling the whole family I’m “rude” and “petty” and my mom says I should’ve “let it go” cause “family helps family.” AITA for not pretending anymore? Or should I just keep acting blind while she plays dumb? She just texted saying she’ll “get to me when she can” but then asked if I could “spot her” $100 for groceries. I left her on read.”

It sounds like she’s trying to pull a fast one on her!

