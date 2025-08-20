She Doesn’t Like Her Mom’s New Boyfriend, And She Doesn’t Want Him At Her Upcoming Wedding

Your wedding, your rules!

That’s the way it SHOULD work, right?

I sure think so!

But that’s just my opinion…

Check out what this woman had to say on Reddit and see if you think she’s wrong for not wanting her mom’s boyfriend at her upcoming wedding.

AITA for uninviting my old headteacher / mum’s BF to my wedding? “I’m (26F) getting married to my fiancee (29M) in September. We’ve invited partners for close friends and family but haven’t given any blanket plus ones. My mum (56F) has been really excited for the wedding. A few weeks ago we went out for lunch for Mother’s Day with her and my sister and she told us that she’s seeing someone, a former teacher called Henry who is now retired. She was smitten. Apparently they’ve been seeing each other since November but she was anxious to tell us about it – this is the first time she’s seen anyone since Dad passed away six years ago and she said she was worried about how we’d react.

She was excited about this news.

I was really happy for her – Dad’s been gone for quite a while and I think the loneliness has affected her quite badly. After talking about her new BF we got talking about the wedding again, and obviously I said her new partner would be invited. Fast forward to yesterday, my fiancé and I went to visit mum and meet her new partner. When we got inside, my old headteacher was sitting on the sofa and jumped up to greet us. For a second I blanked and was confused about why he was there before realizing that he was Henry.

Uh oh…

“Henry” is Mr Campbell, my old headteacher. He was head from when I was in year 10 to upper sixth. He didn’t like me. I wasn’t a particularly bad kid and occasionally got in trouble, but a lot of the stuff he pulled me up for was just trivial. As an example: He called my dad in for a behavior meeting because I’d been caught wearing two pairs of school socks (this sounds weird but we had big woolen blue socks and they looked better with two pairs scrunched down, but it was against uniform policy). In that meeting with my dad he also had a go at me for not having an expression on my face, saying how bad it was that I could “just sit there like it wasn’t affecting me”. Like he wanted to make me cry or upset or something. He also said he’d asked my teachers and they’d all given reports that I have an attitude and misbehave in class (none of my reports said that though ).

This sounds pretty ugly…

My dad was horrified and wouldn’t speak to me for a couple of days. Once I was on his radar, Mr Campbell took any opportunity to try and find something wrong with my uniform or what I was doing so he could give me a detention. After the initial moment of confusion he introduced himself as Henry, then made a joke about having my top button undone (I was wearing a blouse). It was super uncomfortable. He still talked as if I was a teenager. We left after about half an hour of uncomfortable chat.

She’s not cool with this.

All the drive home I couldn’t stop thinking about the wedding and how much I DON’T want this guy there. I don’t want to feel judged and disliked on my wedding day. I don’t know how to tell Mum though – I know it’ll hurt her feelings, she obviously feels for him (why, I’m not sure) and I don’t want to give the impression that I have a problem with her dating in general. On the other hand I don’t want to have someone who dislikes me at my wedding. Would I be the *******?”

Let’s see what folks had to say on about this on Reddit.

Well, this is pretty awkward…

