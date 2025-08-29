She Was Planning On Leaving Her Husband, But When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer She Decided To Stay Only Because He’s Sick

Marriage can be really challenging, which is why a lot of marriages end in divorce.

AITAH for staying married to my husband only because he was diagnosed with terminal cancer? I (50+F) have been married to my husband “Adam” (55+M) for 20 years. About a year ago, I was ready to leave. We had grown apart — emotionally, physically, even mentally. No infidelity, just a long, slow erosion. I hadn’t spoken to a lawyer, yet I was planning my exit.

Everything changed in October.

Then, in October, Adam was diagnosed with stage 2 cancer which has progressed quickly to stage 4. I didn’t leave. I couldn’t. How do you walk away from someone who just found out they’re dying? So, I stayed. I shifted to caregiver, and I’ve played the part well. Everyone calls me “amazing” and “so strong.”

I cook for him, I take him to treatments, attend all the doctors’ appointments. I will call the emergency services as needed. I tell him I love him. But deep down… I checked out a long time ago. And the guilt is crushing. I’m not staying out of love — I’m staying because anything else would make me a villain in everyone’s eyes, especially because he would end up uninsured. Life expectancy is 3 months – 3 years in the rarer cases 4 to 5 years.

Last week, his sister caught me crying in my car and asked if I was okay. I told her, stupidly, “I was going to leave before he got sick.” She hasn’t spoken to me since. I haven’t told Adam. I won’t. What good would that do? He gets to die thinking I loved him through everything. Isn’t that better than the truth? So… AITA for staying married to my husband only because he got a diagnosis that progressed to terminal stage 4?

When you get married, the vows include “til death do you part,” so if she can stay married until death, she might as well.

