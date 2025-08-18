Bar Patron Asked Her What She Did For A Living, But She Wasn’t Comfortable Answering, So She Stopped Talking Altogether

Talking with strangers can be uncomfortable, no matter how harmless the questioning seems to be. There are also people who just don’t want to talk, period.

AITA for telling someone I don’t like talking about work I was at the bar last night with a friend. I live in a small town, and we’re all pretty social so usually when we go out we mingle with strangers a lot. A couple guys came over to talk to me and my friend, one was talking to my friend and the other guy was talking to me. Just general small talk like if we were local, asking about if we were attending a local festival coming up, stuff like that.

I work as a salon coordinator and I like my job, but I generally don’t like talking about work when I’m not working, I find this helps me keep personal life and work life separate which I used to have a hard time doing. Plus I’ve had an instance of someone showing up to my work after meeting me at a club because “I disappeared before he could get my number” and it made me uncomfortable and made the other employees uncomfortable. He asked what I do, then he asked what salon I work at. He seemed interested and asked me about what I do at work, like what tasks I perform. I honestly find people ask me about this a lot and I just don’t really like talking about it. I find it boring and uncomfortable to explain, I’m not sure why. So I said “I do a lot, I don’t really wanna talk about work though because I’m just trying to have a fun night out.” Or something along those lines I can’t remember if it was that word for word.

He seemed kind of awkward after that and he just said “Oh.” Then we were silent for a few minutes before he tapped his friend and said they should go get another drink and we interact with those guys again. My friend acted surprised and asked why I was being so agitated with that guy because he seemed nice and we were having a nice conversation. I don’t think I was being bitchy at all but now I’m wondering if I came across as rude? Sometimes when I’ve been drinking I’ve had issues with people thinking I get sassy but I think I’m usually just a pushover and I set boundaries better when I’m tipsy.

It’s not her responsibility to keep a conversation going. If she doesn’t want to, she shouldn’t.

What if she is on the autism spectrum? What if she’s just not interested?

