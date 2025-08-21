Two Store Employees Were Nice To A Regular Customer For Years, And His Wife Came To The Store To Thank Them After He Passed

Are y’all ready for a story that’s gonna melt your heart?

The soda guy. “I will preface this story with I work in an electronics store, but near the checkout we sell some small snacks and drinks. Also, this story happened to a couple of my coworkers some years ago and not myself, but I felt it definitely belongs here. So there are two people that have worked the checkout of this store for a very long time; I’ll call them Claire and Mary. There are two parts to the front of the store – general checkout and store pickup. This day in particular, Claire was assigned general checkout and Mary was assigned store pickup. An older man (probably late 70s or 80s) walks up to the store pickup and Mary proceeds to process his order. As Mary goes behind the pickup counter to retrieve his items, he begins to glance about the store. That’s when he notices the two coolers filled with drinks. It was a slower day, so Claire really had nothing better to do than observe this guy. According to Claire, his eyes lit up like a Christmas tree and bolts over to the cooler with the sodas, much faster than you would expect a man his age to move. He presses his hands against the glass and gleefully shouts, “I didn’t know you sold soda here!! This is cool!!!!” He grabbed exactly 6 soda bottles and 1 water bottle and practically threw them at Claire.

At this point, Mary is rounding the corner back to her register, and all she sees is the gentleman bouncing on his toes, eagerly awaiting Claire to scan all his beverages. It was like watching a child open their birthday presents. They rung him out for his drinks and finalized his order and left the store happy as a bug in a rug. So, for the next two years after this, he came in once a month and bought 6 sodas and 1 water, and always made sure to do it with either Claire or Mary (apparently making a point to not purchase them from anyone else when neither of them were on shift). But never bought any electronics, ALWAYS the 6 sodas, and 1 water. They really got to know him very well. His name was Liam and he had been married to the same woman for almost 50 years. When asked about how she felt about his beverage runs, he said he was pretty sure it made her happy to see him leave the house, followed by a good laugh. But, there was a span of about 3 months where Liam didn’t come to the store. Eventually, his wife showed up specifically asking to speak to either Mary or Claire.

Mary was there and the woman explained she was Liam’s wife, and he had recently passed, peacefully in his sleep though. He was also on the autistic spectrum, and was in a bit of a lull before his first trip to our store, and when he had come home that afternoon with the sodas raving about how wonderful he thought that was, his entire mood had shifted and he became the man she married again. So, the wife thanked Mary (and Claire in spirit) for making his final years so bright.”

