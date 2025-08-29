Worker Volunteers To Open And Close Doors Before And After Work Due To COVID, But The Overtime Pay Has Really Added Up

Big companies let some things slip through the cracks.

If you volunteered to do a temporary job that would mean working overtime, would you keep doing this job until someone told you to stop, or would you stop when you realized it was no longer necessary?

Forced overtime is costing them a LOT At the beginning of the pandemic, corporate asked us to open all the offices doors (+200 doors) in the morning and close them at night so people wouldn’t have to touch doorknobs.

Obviously, nobody wanted to come in one hour early and leave one hour later every day. They pretty much forced me to do it.

I said I would [if] they paid me the overtime.

They accepted, probably thinking this would be over in 2-3 months.

Fast-forward 15 months later, I just did the math and it costed them over 20k so far. I think I’ll just continue to do it until someone tells me to stop.

