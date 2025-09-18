A Customer Wouldn’t Finish His Shopping Despite The Store’s Closing, So This Woman Made Him Understand Why He Had To Leave

Respecting store hours is important for both customers and employees.

Customer thinks that because he shops at our store so much, he should be able to shop past the time we close We’ve all had those customers who come in pretty close to closing to shop. I’m also pretty sure we’ve had those people who think that they have all the time in the world to shop. Just because they made it in the store before the doors shut. However, that is not the case.

If you’re a couple minutes past closing, that’s usually fine. But it’s not when you plan to spend another 15 minutes or so longer. So, around five minutes to closing time at the store I work at, there was still one customer shopping with a grocery cart. He is a regular customer. The fifteen minute and five minute closing announcements had been done.

When we do the five minute announcement, we politely ask that all customers still in the store bring up their items. So that we can finish up our closing procedures and go home. Usually, us cashiers aren’t too bad about late shoppers who are cutting it close. But it was really annoying to see someone with a full cart still strolling around.

The time we closed came around, and we had to do the closing announcement. “We’re officially closed. Please bring your items up to the front.” This guy kept on walking. The people in grocery reminded him that we were closing. And that he could come back tomorrow to get the last things he was missing, but he ignored them.

Eventually, my coworker on till told the man that we were closed and that she would ring his groceries through. He turned to her and said, “Do you know how much money I spend at your store?” She replied, “I understand, but we are still closed. We have to ask you to pay for the groceries you have now and come back tomorrow.”

Thankfully, the man finally went through her till. Though he was still pretty annoyed that he had been asked to leave. He complained a bit more, but my coworker kindly made it clear to him. That when we’re closed, we have a couple more things that need to be done after all the customers are out. We, unfortunately. won’t be paid overtime.

Respecting people’s time is one of the simplest ways to show kindness.

