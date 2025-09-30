A TikTokker Is Tired Of Her Neighbor Parking In Front Of Her Driveway. – ‘And they never block their own pathway. They have that area right there.’

Some people are so weird when it comes to where they decide to park their cars every day…

And this woman’s neighbor definitely falls into that category!

Her name is Jennifer and she took to TikTok to show viewers why she’s not happy with her neighbor because of their parking tendencies.

Jennifer said, “I want y’alls opinion. So this is my driveway up to my garage. That’s my driveway and when I back out, that car is always there. Now that car belongs to my next door neighbor.”

The TikTokker pointed to a car in the street, directly in front of her driveway.

She continued, “And they never block their own pathway. They have that area right there, they can park right there. But they decide to always park right here.”

Jennifer then said, “Now, I understand that I don’t own this. This is not my property, I can’t tell people where to park.”

She continued, “But is it too much to ask to be considerate of this? Like I literally, barely have room to back out. But they always choose to park right there. But they have that spot, they have that spot, they have that spot behind their own pathway. I just, I don’t understand. I don’t know I just think it’s inconsiderate.”

Jennifer added, “But I’m not gonna say anything cause this is not my property over there. But I just…ugh.”

In a text overlay, she wrote, “And yes, it’s all day and all night.”

Here’s the video.

Some people are so RUDE.

