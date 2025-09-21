Credit Card Reader Declines Customer’s Payment, So She Forcefully Pushes Her Groceries Towards The Employee

Have you ever had your credit card declined when you were shopping? It can be really annoying.

That’s why it’s always a good idea to have cash or a backup credit card with you.

The lady in this story had her credit card declined, but instead of simply finding another way to way, she seemed pretty angry and aggressive with her groceries.

Let’s read the whole story to see what happened.

Customer threw her shopping at me. I was working the register at the supermarket, the queue was already pretty long. A lady inteded to pay for her shopping with her card, but it was declined. She tried a couple of times, blamed our card reader etc. I had to call the manager to reassure her that there’s nothing we can do if her card is declined and that she could leave her shopping with us and get another card or cash from home.

The customer didn’t like that option.

She told me that that’s not an option, she’s leaving for the weekend and she needs her stuff now. She cecked for cash and found some, but it wasn’t enough for her entire cart. So I told her I could rescind items until the price was equal to the amount of cash she brought.

This customer was pretty aggressive with her items.

She started pushing them towards the register with such force that a bag of potatoes dropped off at the other end. I bend down to pick it up and she had pushed the next one, some flat carton, and it hit me in the shoulder when I came back up and also fell to the floor. I gave her a strange look, picked that one up too, but when I got up to my seat again a bottle hit me in the head that she had rolled over the countertop.

The customer was not apologetic at all.

I told her to be careful. And she told me that’s all my fault and that she had been in a hurry before “we refused to take her card” but now it was even worse and she would be late. She then took her stuff and told us she won’t come here anymore, as if that would be a punishment.

What a horrible customer! I hope she doesn’t come back.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person comments about the “never shopping here again” line.

Here’s another comment about the same customer threat.

This person couldn’t resist commenting on the same line.

Unfortunately, it’s probably an empty threat.

This person has a suggestion.

We can only hope she really doesn’t return!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.