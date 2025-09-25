Elderly Lady Assumed A Tall Man Was An Employee, But Then She Realized Her Mistake And Rewarded Him For Being Kind

Often, when people assume someone is an employee, they tend to act entitled.

In this case, the lady who confused a tall man for a retail worker was very polite and even realized her mistake.

Let’s read the whole story.

You don’t work here do you? Most of the stories are about Karen style people. I got one that was actually a pleasant experience. It was a couple of years back. I had my last exam of the semester in the morning and nothing to do for the rest of the day, so I thought I’d do some grocery shopping. I was wearing a shirt that looked quite similar in colour to the ones worn by the supermarket employees.

That choice led him to a wholesome exchange.

Mid shop, an elderly and very small lady approached me. I’m 1.9m high and she was about two thirds my height. “Excuse me young man, could you help me get something from the top shelf?” I said sure and then proceeded to help her for almost 10 minutes get different stuff from the upper shelves. She was very thankful and I proceeded with my shopping.

They are both kind people.

When walking to the register with my full basket, I heard a familiar voice: “Excuse me again, you don’t work here, do you?” I laughed and said no, but I was always happy to help. She was extremely embarrassed and insisted on paying for my groceries, which as a poor student I happily said yes to. Until I moved to another part of town, I saw her every now and then and grabbed some top shelf stuff for here from time to time. Was always nice to see her.

Kindness generates kindness.

This was so wholesome!

If more people behaved like these two, the world would be a better place.

