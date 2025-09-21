Flight Attendant Told Passengers On A Grounded Flight With No Air Conditioning That They Should Meditate

Fact: being stuck on a plane that’s not moving SUCKS.

Another fact: those situations get even worse during the summer when it’s hot outside and airplanes just sit baking on the tarmac.

That happened recently and a woman on the flight posted a video on TikTok to show viewers the ridiculous suggestion a flight attendant made as the temperature inside the plane kept getting higher.

The video shows passengers sitting in a plane on a tarmac, baking in the sun.

The TikTokker said that the temperature in the plane rose to an unbelievable 130 degrees.

The passengers on the plane can be seen fanning themselves to try to keep cool.

In the text overlay, the TikTokker told viewers that a flight attendant told passengers that they should try to meditate to cool down…

I bet that suggestion went over pretty well…

Check out the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

I’m pretty sure that the passengers weren’t happy about this…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.