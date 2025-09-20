Friend Mentions Dream Destination, But When Another Friend Visits It With Different People, It Sparks Silent Treatment

A long-time friend mentioned a spot she wanted to visit, but another friend went there with a different group instead.

Photos went up online, and suddenly the texts stopped, the calls went unanswered, and the door stayed shut.

Read on for the story.

AITA for going to a place my friend wanted to visit, but with other friends instead of her? This whole thing feels so stupid and like unnecessary drama in my life. I (30F) have been friends with Shreya (34F) for about a year and a half. We went on an international trip together last year and that’s how we got close. We also live in the same building. Two weeks ago, around Friendship Day, one of my other friends invited me over just to cook and hang out. She also invited two more people, so it turned into a small get-together.

All seems well so far.

These are my ex-colleagues, and one of them let’s call him Tarun, is a guy I’m casually seeing. Shreya knows them by name but has never met them, and she also doesn’t like that I’m dating Tarun. After dinner we were talking about my job search, I got laid off a while back and still haven’t found a new role. I was feeling really down, so the four of us decided to go for a night drive in Tarun’s car to take my mind off things. I did suggest inviting Shreya, but they didn’t want a stranger joining and I didn’t push it.

Uh oh.

During the night we decided to hike a hill to watch the sunrise, which was really nice. While we were up there, we thought of visiting another famous spot and ended up going to this spiritual place surrounded by clouds and mountains. On the way back I posted some pics on Instagram and Shreya saw them. She was angry.

Saw that coming.

Apparently we had once talked about places we wanted to visit and she mentioned this exact spot. I honestly don’t remember that, and I definitely never promised we’d go there together. But she sent me some hurtful messages, hasn’t been answering my calls or texts, and won’t open the door when I knock. It actually made me cry. AITA for going to a place my friend wanted to visit, but with other friends instead of her?

No promises were broken, but the hurt feelings are real—and the friendship is teetering.

Everyone on Reddit thinks the friend is being pretty dramatic.

This person says she’s more than allowed to do things with other people.

This person says this girl is bad news.

And this person is making jokes.

The trip happened, the photos posted, and now friendship clouds are rolling in.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.