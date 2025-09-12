September 12, 2025 at 4:35 am

He Caught A Whiff Of A Strange Odor, So One Man Used His Superhuman Smell To Track Down A Lone Ant In Their Bathroom

by Benjamin Cottrell

closeup of a man's face

Unsplash/Reddit

Some people have hidden talents that seem almost too unusual to be real.

One man’s unique ability involved detecting ants purely by smell — and his skill proved both oddly impressive and endearing.

Read on for the full story!

I just watched my boyfriend hunt down a single ant by smell.

Apparently he has a genetic quirk that makes him extra sensitive to the smell of formic (or possibly oleic) acid, which is a chemical messenger for ants.

Watching this ability in action is quite surprising, to say the least.

He just caught a whiff and proceeded to locate one (1) ant in our bathroom.

He says they smell like a mixture of bleu cheese and gasoline.

I guess I’m dating a human anteater?

Now that’s a new one!

What did Reddit make of this?

Apparently this phenomenon is legit.

Apparently ants don’t always smell like bleu cheese and gasoline.

This user has experienced a similar gift for sniffing out these insects.

This commenter could read about this all day.

Life’s no fun without some surprises and quirks here and there.

This man’s ability could either be a gift or a curse, depending how you look at it.

