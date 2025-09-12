He Caught A Whiff Of A Strange Odor, So One Man Used His Superhuman Smell To Track Down A Lone Ant In Their Bathroom

Some people have hidden talents that seem almost too unusual to be real.

One man’s unique ability involved detecting ants purely by smell — and his skill proved both oddly impressive and endearing.

Read on for the full story!

I just watched my boyfriend hunt down a single ant by smell. Apparently he has a genetic quirk that makes him extra sensitive to the smell of formic (or possibly oleic) acid, which is a chemical messenger for ants.

Watching this ability in action is quite surprising, to say the least.

He just caught a whiff and proceeded to locate one (1) ant in our bathroom. He says they smell like a mixture of bleu cheese and gasoline. I guess I’m dating a human anteater?

Now that’s a new one!

