Her Father Sold His Apartment To Her When He Moved Abroad, So She Transformed It Into A Messy But Healthy Home For Her Kids

Letting go can be difficult, even when something is no longer yours.

If you sold your home to a family member, would you be upset if they changed the decor to match their personal sense of style, or would you expect them to do that?

AITA for telling my father he has no right to complain about my apartment even though he used to own it? My father moved abroad in the late 2023. At the time, I was pregnant with my second child. My husband and I were looking for a new place.

Because of that, my father offered to let us buy his apartment for a slightly lower price.

We accepted because we both liked the place (I’d lived there with my father for a few years), and the building was well-located.

When it comes to owning an apartment, my father and I are very different. For starters, I have two small children, which automatically impacts how tidy my place is. We also have different preferences regarding interior design. Think contemporary (my father) versus mid-century modern (me).

Additionally, my father used to make constant changes to his home every few months. This included switching chairs, replacing wallpaper, etc.. Which I’ve always found exhausting. In other words, the apartment looks very different now.

Last week, my father visited us for my daughter’s first birthday. He didn’t stay at our place (most I could offer was the couch), but came over a few times. He very clearly didn’t like the way our apartment looked, nor did he attempt to hide it. He was polite during his visits, but made frequent comments about the things we’d changed, such as “Oh, look, you had my wall painted,” and how messy the place looked now.

I figured he was just processing things, as he hadn’t been there in a while. My father left yesterday. A few hours before his flight, he called me. He said he was extremely hurt by all the changes we made.

During the call, he listed many of the things he disliked, including there being “too much color” and the fact we don’t have any rugs on the floor as well as the lack of pictures of my grandfather (his dad). He told me he wouldn’t have given us the apartment if he’d known we’d “ruin it” so much.

I replied that he didn’t “give it” to us. He sold it to us. The apartment isn’t his anymore, and he has no right to complain about it. My father then hung up on me and boarded the plane. My husband is on my side, but still thinks I was a bit rude. AITA?

Ownership means the freedom to make something truly your own.

