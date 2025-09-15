Nurse Works An Extra Long Week, So She Calls Her Boyfriend For Help Staying Awake On The Ride Home And It Goes Terribly Wrong

After a grueling work week and two extra night shifts, a nurse calls her boyfriend on her drive home to stay awake, asking for a bit of light conversation.

Instead of offering support, her boyfriend responds by asking a rude question.

She ends up raising her voice, but now wonders if she overreacted.

Check out the details and decide for yourself.

AITAH? Have I overreacted? After working a 37.5hr, 5 day week as a nurse in an outpatient clinic, I then worked 2 night shifts as extra. On my way home after my 2nd night shift, I was almost falling asleep whilst driving so called my boyfriend for him to keep me awake with a bit of light conversation.

Desperately needed.

He was WFH so I knew he was busy but just asked if he could make conversation until I got home (20mins). He then replied with “How are you making this my problem?” “Why if I hadn’t of answered the phone?”

Wow…

I may of raised my voice at that point but looking back, AITAH? Did I overreact?

Was she just looking for a little support after a tough week, or did she go too far in reacting to his response?

Reddit was not quite on her side.

This person says OP was acting pretty dangerously.

This person says she shouldn’t have been driving at all.

This person says not only was it dangerous, but WFH is also working.

Maybe next time, a simple “thanks for picking up” would’ve done the trick.

This shouldn’t be a huge deal either way.

