The Kagus Bird Is Seriously Endangered, And If It Goes Extinct, Its Unique Genetic Nasal Skin Flaps Goes With It

There are many animals on Earth that are endangered and at serious risk of going extinct. It is always unfortunate when one goes extinct, especially when it is caused by the actions of humans. It is even worse, however, when the animal takes a unique trait to the history books with it and that is what may happen if this bird dies out.

The bird is the Kagus (Rhynochetos jubatus), which is from the forests of New Caledonia. It is known by the locals as the Ghost of the Forest because they are white and have long feathers off the back of their head and neck, which give them a ghostly appearance when they run. And running is often how they get around because this is a flightless bird.

The ghostly look isn’t what makes it really stand out from a genetic point of view. Instead, it is the nasal corns, which are flaps of skin that cover the bird’s nostrils.

The flap of skin is believed to help protect its nasal cavity from dirt and other debris that could cause irritation or damage, since the bird forages through leaves and dirt to find food. It moves along the forest floor looking for insects, lizards, snails, and other small creatures to enjoy.

As far as scientists know, this is the only bird that has this specific adaptation, so if the Kagus goes extinct, so does this particular version of the nasal corns.

The bird has been at risk of extinction for a long time. Back in the 1800s, when Europeans first showed up in this region, the bird was hunted for its crest feathers, which were very popular decorations for hats. Even after that fashion trend went away, the bird was still at serious risk due to dogs and other animals that were introduced to the region. It also struggles due to the loss of its habitat, thanks to humans building in the region.

While the birds were once far more critically endangered, efforts to protect them have been partially successful. Today, there are between 600 and 2000 of the birds remaining. Conservationists have been working hard to provide protection and track the birds to ensure they are breeding successfully and ensuring a population that has sufficient genetic diversity.

The conservationists who monitor this bird report that its numbers are growing each year, which is a key marker of success for any endangered animal.

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about why we should be worried about the leak in the bottom of the ocean.