Airline Passenger Was Wearing Clothes That Were The Same Colors As Delta Employee Uniforms, So A Man On The Plane Thought She Was A Flight Attendant

by Matthew Gilligan

flight attendant on a plane

Shutterstock/Reddit

Well, this is a wild one!

We see a lot of stories of mistaken identity in grocery stores and places like that, but on a plane?

Well, you don’t hear about that every day!

What would you do if you were mistaken for a flight attendant on an airplane?

That’s what happened to the woman in this story. Let’s see how the handled it.

Mistaken for a Delta flight attendant.

“On my last Delta flight, I was running late to my gate and I’m a “must pee before a flight” kinda person.

So my game plan was to hurry to the back of plane after boarding to quickly go before take off.

I get to my seat, drop my stuff off, and make my way to the back of the plane.

Now I wanted to be comfy on my flight so I’m wearing a maroon turtleneck and a blue cardigan with stars on the front (Taylor Swift’s midnights cardigan for those who know).

As I’m making my way down the aisle, a man sticks his arm out with an empty plastic water bottle in front of me and goes “Can you throw this away for me?”

Sure…

My brain stops for a moment and I pause because what an odd thing to ask a random person, but I slowly grab the water bottle from his hand.

Now he looks confused because I look confused, and it dawns on me that he thinks I’m a flight attendant.

My brain still isn’t working, but I manage a “I don’t work here..” (here as in the plane? not sure what I was saying).

Then he just goes “Oh…” and doesn’t offer to take the water bottle back?

LOL.

And I felt too awkward to hand it back so I just walked this man’s trash back and disposed of it…

Moral of the story: don’t wear red and blue on a Delta flight if you don’t want to be on trash duty.”

That was an awkward encounter.

She should’ve just played along for the entire flight to see if Delta offered her a job!

