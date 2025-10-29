Animal Cafes Are Fun And Cute, But TikToker Says In Japan They Can Also Be Abusive To The Animals, So You Should Stay Away

Animal cafes are becoming increasingly popular in many places throughout the world.

People think that they are a fun way to interact with animals while enjoying a coffee or other drink.

This TikToker, however, has a different take. She made a video, which starts off with her saying, “If you are visiting Japan anytime soon, do not go to an animal cafe. There are so many reasons to avoid them at all costs.”

Yikes, what’s the issue?

She goes on, “They are kept in small spaces where there is a lot of aggression and subsequent injuries. There is a lack of enrichment; they are extremely stressed due to the crowds of people expecting interaction with them.”

I can see how that would be a problem in some places.

Then she says, “The sole purpose of their overstimulation is for people’s entertainment. For example, the owl at owl cafes, where they are being chained to branches and kept awake even though they are nocturnal, for people to interact with them.

Yeah, that does sound abusive.

She went on, “Even the domesticated animal cafe, like dogs, do not provide adequate enrichment or exercise for their animals while again being constantly overstimulated throughout the day.”

I can see why she thinks that people should avoid these establishments.

The TikToker ends the video by saying, “There are some ethical ones that promote the rescue of cats and dogs, but please do your research before going. Animal welfare is not the best in Japan, so just keep that in mind.”

This is good information to share.

Nobody wants these animals to be abused.

Check out the full video below for yourself to see what you think.

The people in the comments certainly agree with her. Take a look.

This person says the cat cafes in the US are better.

Here is someone pointing out that zoos are also bad there.

I mean, those types of cafes do seem like a bad idea.

Animals are not here just for our entertainment.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.