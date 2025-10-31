Boss Knows Employee Has Plans On Thanksgiving Day, But He Decides To Schedule The Employee To Work That Day Anyway

Imagine working at a store that is always closed on Thanksgiving, so you make plans with your family. Then, your boss tells you that the store will be open on Thanksgiving this year and you have to work. Would you change your plans so you could go to work, or would you refuse to work?

The employee in this story was in this exact situation, and she had a few questions before making her final decision.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Last Second Vacation I worked in a specialty retail store until today. Today I go into work greet my boss and get started straightening up the shop and making the social media post for the day. A few customers come in, I help them and they are on their way. My boss is kinda acting like he’s in a mood again (happens quite frequently).

The boss knew he was making a decision that would mess up his employee’s plans.

A few minutes pass by and he doesn’t say much, until he turns to me and says “we are going to be open from 10am-2pm on Thanksgiving day.” I responded with something along the lines of “there’s not much of a point there won’t be any customers.” He retorts with “I don’t care what you think, and I’m going to need you to work.” I kinda just stared at him for a second because two days prior we had discussed Thanksgiving plans and he knew I was having lunch with my parents and then going to see other family out of town.

This employee was not willing to work on Thanksgiving.

At this point I asked about holiday pay and he said absolutely not. So I told him flat out I’m not working Thanksgiving. I was then told to turn in my key and that I was fired. A few hours later I was on Facebook and saw a post my former boss had made listing the black Friday weekend sales and noticed he isn’t open on thanksgiving, so I’m guessing he was planning on making me work while he enjoyed Thanksgiving with his family. Happy Holidays I guess.

I’m not sure how firing the employee helped anything since the boss’s store isn’t going to be open on Thanksgiving now anyway, unless he was just looking for an excuse to fire the employee and thought this might work.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a good suggestion.

Here’s a theory about why this played out the way it did.

The employee deserved advance notice.

He does seem pretty heartless.

That’s a horrible reason to get fired!

