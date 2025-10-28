Employee Asked Her Coworker If She Wanted To Grab A Quick Lunch, But She Took This As A Form Of Pressure And Said She Doesn’t Have To Answer

Workplace interactions can be tricky, especially if you don’t get along with your coworkers.

If a coworker got mad at your after you made a simple suggestion, would you apologize, or would you stand up for yourself?

This woman is a new employee at a very small business.

She asked her coworker if she wanted to grab lunch, but this led to an argument where she was accused of pressuring and undermining the coworker.

Check out the full story below to find out more.

AITA for standing up for myself when I was rudely called out by a coworker? For context, I started working at a small business about 3 weeks ago. It’s so small, there are only three of us, and we don’t have fixed lunch breaks. Usually, I work with this woman, L. On this day, I had bought my lunch in advance so I wouldn’t have to walk anywhere too far because I had hurt my leg the week prior.

This woman asked her coworker if she wanted to get her food quickly.

About an hour into the day, L said she was hungry and wanted to go to the shop across the mall where we work to get food. She wanted to wait for the boss to bring the rest of the stock for the day. I said it was no problem. The boss comes and delivers the stock, and when he leaves again, I innocently ask her if she wants to go get food quickly.

Her coworker told her to stop pressuring her.

That’s when L goes off on me, telling me that she doesn’t answer to me. She said I should stop pressuring her to do things. I try to calm her down by saying that it was what she said she wanted to do, and that I was just trying to be courteous. She keeps going on and on about how “I want to make her look bad for being out of the shop too much” and “by getting my food before we open so I don’t have to leave.”

So she snapped and threatened to speak with their manager.

L kept getting angrier. I finally tell her I won’t allow her to speak to me like that. I said if she kept going, I would tell our manager (the other person who works there). I feel like I might have been the jerk to threaten L with our manager, but it was obvious that nothing else was going to calm her down. AITA?

It seems like her coworker made a big deal out of nothing. Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives their honest assumption.

Short and straightforward.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, you handled it well, says this person.

Sometimes, setting limits is necessary to maintain respect in tense situations.

