Jewelry Store Employee Hesitantly Approaches Woman Who Didn’t Look Like She Was Going To Buy Anything, But Then She Spends A Huge Amount Of Money

The day I learned not to judge a book by its cover So I used to work at a very popular jewelry store. I was a salesperson and, admittedly, absolute trash at it. It was a very slow day in the summer (not jewelry buying season at all) and it was just me and the boss. Middle of the day, out of the blue, a woman walks in. This woman looked like your typical trailer park girl who was just walking in to look at shiny stuff, but the boss has always stressed that we should approach and attempt to help anyone who wanders in. Now at this point, I see him see her. He gives her one look up and down while he’s at his desk behind the counter and looks back at his computer. Clearly he sees what I see in her as well. He had a very well-established clientele and didn’t often need to take long shots that just wander in.

So after a moment of her looking around I walk up to her. Me is me. Woman is W. Me: Hi there! Welcome to (store name)! Lookin for anything in particular? W: (quietly and seeming a bit overwhelmed in this store) Well, I’m looking to buy my son something nice. Me: Oh cool! Birthday? W: (still quiet and a bit nervous) Yes. But mostly as a thank you. “We’ve been struggling all his life with paying off debt and me not holding down a steady job…. But my life is really back on track…”

“I have a good job now and we’re living very well and…” “I just want to thank him for fighting through the tough times with me.” At this point I am very taken aback and a little mad at myself. I was very judgmental of this woman before I even spoke to her but after our little talk (which I paraphrased because I don’t remember every detail of it) I was actually very proud of her.

So after about 10 minutes of chit chat I start selling again.

Me: Well ma’am, I’d love to help you find something for him! What do you think he’d like? W: (seeming much more chipper after talking with me for a while) Well, he’s always wanted a real gold chain but I could never afford it. Now that I can I’m gettin that boy a gold chain! We both laugh and I lead her over to where we keep gold chains. I show her a couple and she chooses one she likes. This was a very nice chain. Thick 14K gold. The works.

After a bit of playing around on the register with the active discounts, I got it to $3000. Obviously, that is a lot of money and even people who are doing well for themselves don’t often have $3000 in the bank they can just drop on a gift. Me: So you mentioned that you’ve paid off your debts and your finances are in good standing. So I take it your credit is much better than it was? W: Yes, much, much better. Me: Well, would you be interested in financing this? W: Absolutely.

So she shows me her driver’s license and I get some information from her. The typical stuff for a credit check. Even after our talk, I didn’t expect her to get much. Being in a hole with your credit can be a serious nightmare to climb out of and even people who have turned their finances around in a big way can still have bad credit. To my shock, awe, and glee, she was approved for $8000 in credit! In my time at that store I think I may have seen one other person the whole time get instantly approved for that amount. After that we head to the register and I check her out. She even has the cash to do a down payment so that she won’t be charged any interest over her payments.

I give her the bag with the chain in a nice case and we walk toward the front of the store and talk for a moment. As we chat again, I think about her story and how much trouble she’s had getting her life back in order and I’m not even thinking about the money I just made. I was just proud of her. As we part ways, I hit her with words I feel like she’s been wanting to hear for a long time. Me: You’re a good mother. W: (clearly choked up) Thank you.

That job made me very bitter and judgmental for a stretch of my life. But I don’t think back on the bad times nearly as often as I think back to that woman. Even my boss was caught off guard that I got a huge sale on a slow day from the last person we would have expected. Seriously everyone, don’t let retail make you bitter to people based off appearances. You don’t know their story. And sometimes their story is beautiful.

