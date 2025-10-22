New Video Shows A Robot Doing The Laundry In A Real Home

There are plenty of videos of advanced robots doing various things online. These things usually include fighting, running outside, and performing other cool (but often useless) tasks. Then there is the issue of AI being used for things like creating music, writing stories, and making artwork, all things that humans actually enjoy doing.

A common complaint about these two advanced technologies is that they aren’t actually being developed to help people with everyday tasks that they hate. Well, a new video from the robotics company Figure is changing that, finally.

The founder of the company, Brett Adcock, posted a video of the company’s F.02 robot in his own home doing one of the most hated tasks of all, the laundry. The robot seems to be easily moving laundry from a basket into the washing machine. And, it is important to note, it was doing it on its own. Adcock Tweeted:

“This is not teleoperated. We’re running Helix, our in-house neural network.”

The robot being able to perform this task on its own in an unscripted way is very impressive, and shows that it can ‘learn’ how to do a variety of common household tasks.

Take a look at the video below. While it may not be doing it extremely fast, it really doesn’t matter to most people, as long as the robot can get it done.

Here's a F.02 in my home, using Helix to do my laundry pic.twitter.com/MXFf1o81EG — Brett Adcock (@adcock_brett) July 30, 2025

Commenters on the original X post seem to like it as well, with one user saying:

“First time seeing a humanoid robot actually doing a task in a home. Makes me realize how close we are to this becoming a reality.”

Adcock explained that the robot was using their internal AI model called Helix, which makes it so their robots can make decisions based on what it sees and language inputs. This same robot model has already been shown doing other activities like sorting packages. The more it learns to do, the more impressive this humanoid robot becomes.

There are many companies around the world competing to become the first to have a truly helpful robot that could be used in both business and residential environments. Tesla, for example, is already using their robots to serve food and drinks at one of their charging stations. The Chinese company Unitree is offering a line of robots for sale at surprisingly low prices.

While even the most advanced ‘smart’ robots like this are still more a gimmick than a true helper in the home, it is easy to see how they are advancing and will be able to take over most tasks in the near future.

