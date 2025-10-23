The Shirk Report – Volume 863
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Snaps of an ordinary day
– And she sticks(ish) the landing!
– Nagasaki – before and after the atomic bomb
– Someone doesn’t trust mum’s driving
– Bills to pay
– Rare glimpse inside a bird house
– Hand-forged from a railroad spike
– Finally got my forklift license
– Rate your happiness on a different scale
– Moment “the man” exploded at Burning Man
– Inspector Gadget? That you?!?
– When your bumper sticker budget is higher than your car payment
– Working harder and smarter
– Blood moon over Berlin
– Core memory unlocked
– Good luck, ya’ll
– Halloween practice
– Rare orange shark spotted in Costa Rica
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– People Who Had Homes Renovated On TV Share Years Down The Line
– Will electric tractors gain traction? At a pilot event for farmers see possibilities
– ‘What Everyone Gets Wrong About Our Generation’—According to 21 College Kids
– We Need to Talk About Smart Glasses
– Why Popcorn Ceilings Used to Be So Popular and Why They Vanished
– A scientist was urged not to take a risky cosmic image.
– 10 Of The Cringiest Comments We’ve Seen On The Internet
– Henry Halfhead is full of heart
– What owning a cat does to your brain (and theirs)
– These ‘Healthy’ Foods Don’t Do Your Longevity Any Favors
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
