Woman Wants To Return 100 Pairs Of Used Flip Flops, And She’s So Annoying That The Manager Gives In And Lets Her

Some managers back down too easily, and when that happens, it allows customers to believe that if they’re loud enough and determined enough they can get whatever they want.

That’s pretty much what happens in this story when a woman wants to return 100 pairs of used flip flops.

Let’s hear all the details from the cashier who had the misfortune of help this annoying customer.

“You know how expensive weddings can be!” I work at a clothing store. A couple weeks ago this woman walked in, followed by three (unbeknownst to me) strangers carrying baskets full of bags of (presumably) returns. She had so many things to return, and a bad back, so she had to ask strangers in the parking lot to help her carry everything. I started praying that she wouldn’t end up at my till.

Why does this woman think she can return these used products?

My manager notices her and strikes up a conversation. This woman bought 100 pairs of flip flops and would like to return them. Yes, they’ve all be worn. Yes, they cost $3 each at the time of purchase. No, she doesn’t have the receipt. Our policy is typically 45 days. She purchased them this past May. It is January now.

The manager agrees to a compromise.

She freaks out at my manager, saying that she was told in May that there would be no problem returning them. She claims that she called this morning and spoke to a woman on the phone (“her name was… Celia, or maybe Selena?” there is no one who works with me named that) who assured her it wouldn’t be a problem. Eventually, for some reason, my manager gives in and lets her return them, on the condition that her return is for $1 per pair. And guess who is the next available cashier?

The woman even explained why she bought the flip flops.

It takes me at the very least ten minutes to return every pair. This woman now thinks she’s my new best friend, telling me how she bought a pair for everyone going to her sister’s beach wedding two nights before, and how romantic it was. And she already spent $300K on the wedding, she may as well try to make up the cost where she can! “You know how expensive weddings can be!”

She really thinks it was silly to return the flip flops.

After I process her return (for a little under $145, including tax, which seems to be chump change compared to a $300K wedding), I now have to find a spot to hang 100 pairs of worn flip-flops. By far, my least favorite customer interaction. My question is, why not let the wedding guests keep their flip flops as mementos? They’re so freakin cheap, and besides, we live in a coastal area. Everyone needs a pair of flip flops!

I agree that the guests should’ve kept the flip flops. I’m also surprised the manager agreed to let her return them. It’s not like they can sell used flip flops.

