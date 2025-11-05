November 5, 2025 at 10:55 am

A Chef Made A Pasta Meal From Scratch On An Airplane

by Matthew Gilligan

woman making pasta on a plane

TikTok/@buonapastaclub

Yes, folks, this really happened…

A chef named Katie posted a video on TikTok that showed her pulling off what can only be described as a rare feat…making pasta from scratch on an airplane!

making pasta on a plane

TikTok/@buonapastaclub

The text overlay on Katie’s video explains it all: “POV: you hate airplane food so you make it yourself.”

Katie poured water into some flour, cracked an egg, and made a ball of dough with her finger.

preparing pasta on a plane

TikTok/@buonapastaclub

She then rolled out the dough, made gnocchi out of it, and spread it out on her bowl.

Katie then cut the dough into small pieces, added more flour, and it looks like she was ready to get cooking!

Well, that was interesting…

plate of pasta on a plane

TikTok/@buonapastaclub

Check out the video.

@buonapastaclub

Anyone else? — #pasta #pastalover #airplane #cooking #foodie

♬ Love Me Do – 🪲🎸/🌊🌴

And here’s what viewers had to say.

This person made a funny comment.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 8.18.47 AM A Chef Made A Pasta Meal From Scratch On An Airplane

Another individual wasn’t impressed.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 8.19.12 AM A Chef Made A Pasta Meal From Scratch On An Airplane

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 10 10 at 8.19.23 AM A Chef Made A Pasta Meal From Scratch On An Airplane

You definitely don’t see that every day!

