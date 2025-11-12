A Mom Said Her Kids Behaved So Badly That They Got Banned From A Dentist’s Office

This mom might want to start cracking the whip!

Her name is Taylor and she took to TikTok to explain to viewers why her kids are no longer allowed to go with her when she goes to see her dentist for appointments.

Taylor told viewers, “So the other day I got a letter from my dentist’s office. I just had an appointment last week.”

The TikTokker said she likes to brings to her kids to the dentist with her when she goes because it fits into her schedule as a stay-at-home mom.

She continued, “They sent me a letter in not so many words saying pretty much like, don’t bring your kids here with you. I’ve brought them to many appointments with me over the past couple years I’ve been going to this dentis.”

Taylor said, “I was already down on my parenting and who I am as a Mom. And then I got this letter, and I literally wanted to cry. I don’t know if there’s a better way to go about this. It’s a respectful letter, but I’m just gonna read what it says. It really just felt like a kick when I was already down.”

Taylor told viewers, “It says: Dear Taylor. We truly enjoy having you as part of our dental family and are committed to making your visits as comfortable and positive as possible. We understand that it can be challenging to arrange childcare, and we appreciate that you bring your children with you when needed. However, we’ve noticed that during some recent visits, the noise and activity and reception and treatment areas made it difficult for our team to provide the best care.”

The letter continued, “Not only for you but also for other patients who may be feeling anxious or undergoing procedures that require quiet concentration. To ensure the best experience for you and everyone in our office, we kindly ask that future appointments be scheduled at times when your children can be supervised elsewhere or that another responsible adult accompany them.”

It then said, “This well help us focus fully on your treatment and maintain a calm, safe environment for all of our patients. We appreciate your understanding, cooperation, and we truly value your continued trust in our care. If you need help finding an appointment time that works with your schedule, we will be happy to assist.”

Taylor told viewers, “So yeah, I will not be going back. And not because I think they’re rude or anything. But I’m extremely embarrassed, so I would rather just go somewhere else. I’ll probably change mine and my kids to a different dentist, the next time that we have appointments.”

She added, “I was already down and then that just felt like I was kicked down further.”

Her kids need a serious wake-up call!

