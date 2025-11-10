Auto Body Shop Employee Notices His Supervisor Doing Some Shady Things, So He Documents Everything And Tells The Owner

If you had a job you loved but a boss who was unethical, would you stay for the job, leave because of the boss, or try to get the boss replaced?

In this story, one auto shop employee is in this situation and he decides to pay close attention to everything his supervisor is doing.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

If you fire me then I’ll get you fired. When I was 22, I worked at a small auto shop under a newly hired supervisor, let’s call him C. He was quite rude to customers, mostly mistreated employees, and withheld two of my paychecks, daring me to complain. I stayed quiet, thinking I’d lose my job.

Then I overheard him bragging about rolling back odometers. I started documenting everything: shady titles, fake bills, receipts three months’ worth of evidence. Eventually, C fired me without paying what he owed.

I planned reach out to the owner, a decent man who had no idea what was happening. His office was at a different location; however, he would visit the shop mostly to collect the weekly collections. He would treat the staff with complimentary snacks or small-time pizza party, etc. So, I went straight to the owner.

I handed him a neatly organized folder and told him everything what C did. The owner assured me that I would get my job back, but asked for some time so that he could investigate the matter thoroughly. Two weeks later, I got a call from the owner, he told me come down to the shop. He stormed into the shop with few bouncers like folks.

The owner contacted most of our customers who were treated rudely, took their feedback and made notes. I was confident enough that the owner had considered my evidences during his investigations. What happened to C? Folks grabbed his collar, threw him out of the shop. He walked with a puppy face and like dog with tail between his legs.

One of my co-workers replaced him and the shop turned into a genuinely pleasant place to work. We would laughed about that dark chapter for years. I always believed and practiced: “Do no harm, take no nonsense”.

I’m glad he compiled the evidence against C. The owner sounds like a good guy, so it was good to inform him that one of his employees was making his business look bad.

The supervisor got exactly what he deserved!

