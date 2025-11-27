Cargo Bike Rider Was Blocked By An Entitled Tesla Driver Who Ignored Traffic Rules, So He Stood His Ground Until She Backed Off

Arrogant drivers think they can intimidate cyclists on the road.

This man was riding his large cargo bike when a Tesla driver from the opposite lane blocked him off.

Instead of backing down, he made sure she learned a quick and humbling lesson about sharing the road.

Driving on the wrong side of the street I’m coming up to an intersection and I turn right in my fairly large cargo bike. I’m met by the front of a Tesla who thought that one-way for cars also applied for bicycles. She must have been in a hurry. Because she tried to get all the way up to the line despite a group of about five cyclists waiting for the green light in front of her.

Unfortunately for her, this particular street is a bicycle street with cars being allowed to drive in one direction. She’s left barely enough room between her car and the sidewalk for a normal bike to shimmy past. But my cargo bike is about a meter wide. So anyway, I stop right in front of her and tell her to get the hell out of my way. She somehow feels entitled enough to have the audacity to tell me to back up. I tell her to kick rocks and back up and stay in her own lane.

Finally, she backs up about a meter, not enough to actually drive around me. So I just move my bike forward and tell her to go back to her own lane. This is where I wish I’d remembered my favorite insult to drivers. Asking if they’ve gotten their driver’s license at Legoland).

Finally, she gives up and backs up enough that I don’t have to move around her. She gives me the finger, which I happily reciprocate, and I go about my day. I didn’t look back But I hope I managed to time it so she would be stuck at the red light again.

Just because you’re driving a Tesla doesn’t mean you own the road.

