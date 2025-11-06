The Shirk Report – Volume 865

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Coulda sworn the invitation said “goth” party

– Every toddler at bedtime

– Autumnal illusion

– Super spender

– Lake sucked into the ground

– 1939 Rock-Ola’s World’s Series pinball in action

– Have a great day!

– Little sailor

– How you stack with style

– All hail, Buddy

– Engineering

– Adding blueberries to oatmeal during the boiling phase changes things up a bit

– Head scratcher bliss is instant

– Schroomy

– Some kids tied a bicycle to a kite

– Yard sales are the best

– *Not a simulation?

– Unknown diva of the playground

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Hotel Staff Reveal The 6 Biggest Mistakes Guests Make During Their Stay

– Colombian soldiers find solace in ‘furry force’ emotional support dogs

– What Movie Do You Think Is Way Too Long? Here’s How People Responded.

– How the world first learned about longevity Blue Zones

– Is Everyone Really Dating AI Chatbots?

– The Truth About Amelia Earhart

– Strange rings of light appear to link together in space in new discovery

– Luxury jet replaces cabin windows with video screens

– She Didn’t Share The Money She Won With Her Sister and Brother-In-Law. Was She Wrong?

– You Should Color Code Your Notes for Better Recall

5 VIDEOS