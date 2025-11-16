Woman Has Been Covering Her Partner’s Share Of The Rent For Several Months, But She Doesn’t Want To Cover For Him Anymore

Imagine living with your partner, and you split the rent payment.

Would you be willing to pay your partner’s half of the rent if they were having financial troubles that month?

In this story, one woman is in that exact situation, and she has paid her partner’s share of the rent multiple times.

Now, she’s unwilling to help anymore.

Is that the wrong decision to make, or is she doing the right thing? Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITAH for refusing to pay my partner’s half of rent? I (25f) and my partner (26m) both work service industry based roles. Our main difference is that he works in a warehouse making around $10/h more than I do and has significantly more debt than I do from college, his car, the pandemic, ect. I only have a car loan and very carefully budget every paycheck to build savings, pay my bills, and afford necessary expenses.

She’s been covering his rent for awhile now.

Here’s where the tension is; I’ve covered rent the past two months under the assumption he was going to pay me back. First month, his card was locked due to fraud and we had to wait on a new one. Second month, our resident portal was under maintenance when he went to pay and one of his loans came out twice. All total, he owes me close to 2k for missed rent.

She doesn’t want to keep paying rent for him.

With rent coming up, he has asked me to cover a little extra. I asked why he’s unable to pay and he cited paying off one of his credit cards as well as originally miscalculating when one of his student loans would be coming out. I told him, pretty bluntly, that I don’t feel comfortable paying even more on rent because of his lack of planning. He said it’s not a lack of planning, it’s a lack of funds, and he doesn’t know how he was going to pay it. I requested access to his accounts to help form a budget and plan out upcoming payments, also for my ease of mind, and he rejected me.

She can’t afford to keep helping him.

Well, last night he repeated that he can’t pay rent next month. I requested access to his accounts again and he said he doesn’t need help making a spreadsheet. I then let him know that, at this point, it’s not a request. My savings are pretty much gone, I’ve been unable to put any money back into my emergency fund, and the holidays are coming up fast so I also need to budget for that. Currently, it’s looking like everyone is getting a handful of M&Ms with my budget.

She’s wondering if she said the wrong thing.

He said I’m putting a lot of stress on him. And I said something along the lines of “good, you should be stressed about owing your girlfriend over a thousand bucks”, which didn’t land the best but I don’t really regret it. I’m pretty sure I know the answer here but I’m also a people pleaser by nurture so the guilt is still there; AITA?

He sounds like a mooch. He needs to pay his share of the rent. She can’t keep enabling him.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This might be what’s happening.

He’s obviously not very good at budgeting.

Here’s a suggestion to move out.

Everyone is on her side.

She has already helped him out more than she should’ve.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.