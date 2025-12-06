An Amazon Delivery Driver Shared A Hack For Getting Free Food From Nothing Bundt Cake Locations

Amazon drivers work hard right?

And they deserve a little treat from time to time, right?

Sure they do, and now they’re in luck!

An Amazon delivery driver posted a video on TikTok and explained how he gets free goodies from Nothing Bundt Cakes when he’s on the job.

The Amazon driver said, “Today, I’m gonna put y’all on game on the Nothing Bundt Cake method. If you got a delivery for it, it’s foolproof. But if you don’t have a delivery, let me show you what you need to do.”

He continued, “I’m gonna take a package, any package, and gonna act like you’re in the wrong location. I’m gonna say the wrong suite number. Hopefully, they ask me, ‘Do I want a free cake?’”

The driver added, “I could pay for a cake, but every time I come here, they give me a free cake. So, why not? I don’t have a delivery for them, but I’m gonna act like I do.”

The driver went into the Nothing Bundt Cakes location and said, “Oh, no. I think this is wrong.”

The worker told him he was in the wrong location…and then he asked for some water.

The Nothing Bundt Cakes employee asked him, “Do you want cake?”

Satisfied, the Amazon driver said, “And that there is how you do it.”

That worked like a charm!

Check out the video.

This is a hot tip for all the Amazon drivers out there!

