Employee Watched Leadership Preach Teamwork While Mistreating Their Staff, So They Ended Up Avoiding Management Just To Get Through The Days

Some workplaces love pretending they’re “one big family,” even when the reality feels more like a burnout factory.

One contract employee quickly realized that the big bosses preaching teamwork were also the ones making the job miserable in the first place.

Before long, their daily routine became a game of hiding from management just to get through the shift.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

Boss: “Why are all my employees hiding from me?” 🥺 I work at a contract company and work at a school. I’m grateful for the full time and close work location to home, but everything else kinda blows.

There really isn’t much to like about this gig.

Crap benefits. Strict lead who should’ve been retired acting like we should be working ourselves to death.

There’s a clear disparity between the higher executives and the rest of the workers.

Higher ups get a $25k bonus a year. We get nothing for all the hard work we do except mistreated by entitled teachers demanding high standard cleaning. Pay is basically minimum wage but pays the bills.

But management’s attitude is completely out of touch.

Upper management acts like we should all be friends and they don’t want us to be afraid of them and “hide” when they show up at our location. They know we hide and so do all other 10 schools in the area, well maybe not all of them lol. No one gives two craps about your visits — we’re here to work and go home. We hide and avoid you for a reason.

Management seems super out of touch here.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Some bosses seem to think their subordinates are too dumb to pick up on clear patterns.

Maybe it’s time for this employee to get the heck out of there.

Some retention rates speak for themselves.

This sounds like less of a job and more of a daily test of patience.

If leadership wants loyalty, they might have to actually start earning it.

