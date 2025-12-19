Employee Works Overtime Without Getting Paid For It, So She Corrected The Boss When She Complained. Now She’s Getting Written Up By HR For Being Rude.

Imagine having a job where you don’t get paid for overtime but you often work overtime anyway. If you were about to leave but looking at your phone for a minute first, would you correct the boss if she boss accused you of slacking off, or would you stay silent?

In this story, one employee is in that situation, and she chooses to correct the boss. The situation escalates, and now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to speak up.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for putting my boss In her place after work? I work 0700 to 1600, but most days I’m here till 1645ish finishing work up or just trying to avoid the traffic. I do not get paid a cent of overtime. The incident happened last week. I was working all day, skipped my lunch break so I could make a conference call and keep working. I ended up staying to almost 1700 so we could finish the project that day instead of making it run into the next day. We finished around 1640±.

The boss jumped to conclusions.

After finishing, I loaded up Reddit to just browse for a little bit before leaving as it was raining and I CBA to get wet walking to the subway. My boss walks past my desk and says (quite loudly) “Ooh, I see, on Reddit, are we? We don’t pay you to sit on Reddit at work” This ticked me off. I had stayed late (unpaid) and was just chilling out for 5m.

She put the boss in her place.

I look at her and replied with “Actually [name], I’m not paid to sit here any later than 1600, but here I am, so don’t tell me what I can or can’t do. You’re not the owner” She replied to me asking if I knew who I was speaking to. I just remained silent, packed my things and left for the day. I have received an HR complaint from her stating that I embarrassed her in front of the office and that I was incredibly rude. So, AITA for this reply?

She was kind of rude, but so was the boss. The boss was also wrong, so it didn’t hurt to put her in her place.

Reddit was split with their decision.

This person thinks it was wrong to be so rude to the boss.

Another person thinks she should report the boss to HR.

This person thinks OP was being childish.

But this person thinks the boss is on a power trip.

The boss needs to learn to stop making assumptions.

