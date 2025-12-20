Homeowner Is Working On A Construction Project On His House, But His Wife’s Friend’s Baby Is Napping During That Time And She’s Asking Him To Stop

Imagine working on a construction project on your house, but there’s a baby napping at your house at the same time. Would you stop the project so that the baby can sleep, or would you continue with the project and suggest letting the baby sleep somewhere else?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he does not want to stop his construction project. Should he stop anyway?

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for doing construction while a baby is sleeping? I’m 32M, wife is 30F, wife’s friend is 29F. Wife’s friend has a son and due to difficulties with transit, we allow her to stay with us three times a day. Her son gets out of daycare, which is a block away from us, and he’s with us from 1PM to 6PM when her husband can pick them all up. He’s still in the stage where he sleeps half of the day and he does sleep pretty much the entire time he’s with us. This arrangement has been going on for two months.

He’s doing some construction projects.

When all this first started out, I finished mudding and using loud tools in the basement I’m trying to finish. Since I’m retired (with COVID as the catalyst), now’s the time to fix up my home. I was painting and doing small drill work which didn’t conflict with the baby. I still have a long laundry list of things to do. Now that basement’s finished, I’m on the main floor now. I’m doing construction with wall demo and some louder tools. Over here, I cannot use these tools after 5PM due to noise ordinance. So I have to do it all during the day which unfortunately coincides with the baby.

He doesn’t want to stop working.

Wife’s friend asked me to stop and I said no. So she asked me to do other stuff while the baby is asleep but this is half of my time doing nothing when I could be working. I told her to let the baby nap outside where it’s relatively quiet and I was called an AH. It’s not even cold yet, most days it’s 70-75, which is perfectly comfortable for a baby. You don’t come to my home and tell me what to do.

It is his house, and it doesn’t sound like there’s really another time he can get the work done. It would be nice if there were a quieter project he could work on when the baby’s sleeping though.

Let’s see what advice Reddit has to offer.

This person is on his side.

Another person encourages him to keep working.

The wife’s friend may need to make other arrangements.

Another person calls the wife’s friend entitled.

If you’re a guest in someone’s home, that doesn’t mean you make the rules.

