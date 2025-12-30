December 30, 2025 at 6:35 pm

Hotel Front Desk Worker Acts Like She’s A Supervisor Even Though She’s Not, But She Really Doesn’t Even Know What She’s Doing

by Jayne Elliott

Imagine working with someone who wasn’t very good at their job but kept telling you what to do even though you already know how to do your job well? Would you be annoyed or try to ignore the coworker?

In this story, one hotel front desk worker is really annoyed with an entitled coworker who acts like she’s in charge when she hardly even knows how to do her job.

Read on for some humorous examples.

My coworker acts like a manager

My coworker who is NOT a manager, likes to pretend she is.

Telling all of front desk and breakfast how to make a proper pot of coffee. (Which she does horribly wrong) 1/4 cup of coffee grounds for a literally gallon of coffee.

My GM and FDM also found out she has been logging into our messaging app and has been messaging guests outside of work.

She is always logged into our FD email even when not at work.

She doesn’t even have much work experience.

During our last meeting she kept interrupting my FDM to add things in like she had authority to do so.

I have worked front desk at hotels for 3 Years now, I know what I’m doing for the most part. Yet she always tries to “coach” me on how to do my job.

This is this girl’s first real front desk job and it shows.

OP wishes the coworker would get fired.

Management is irritated with her too but lacks a good reason to fire her I guess.

Sometimes coworkers are worse than diamond members or crappy guests in general y’all.

That’s crazy that the coworker is acting like a know it all when she doesn’t really even know what she’s doing.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person shares the perfect comeback.

Screenshot 2025 12 18 at 11.39.59 AM Hotel Front Desk Worker Acts Like Shes A Supervisor Even Though Shes Not, But She Really Doesnt Even Know What Shes Doing

Another person can relate to having a coworker like this.

Screenshot 2025 12 18 at 11.40.13 AM Hotel Front Desk Worker Acts Like Shes A Supervisor Even Though Shes Not, But She Really Doesnt Even Know What Shes Doing

Here’s a suggestion to interrupt the coworker.

Screenshot 2025 12 18 at 11.40.23 AM Hotel Front Desk Worker Acts Like Shes A Supervisor Even Though Shes Not, But She Really Doesnt Even Know What Shes Doing

Perhaps giving her more responsibility and watching her fail could be amusing.

Screenshot 2025 12 18 at 11.40.41 AM Hotel Front Desk Worker Acts Like Shes A Supervisor Even Though Shes Not, But She Really Doesnt Even Know What Shes Doing

It seems like she should get fired eventually.

Screenshot 2025 12 18 at 11.40.54 AM Hotel Front Desk Worker Acts Like Shes A Supervisor Even Though Shes Not, But She Really Doesnt Even Know What Shes Doing

Here’s how another person handled a coworker who acted like a manager.

Screenshot 2025 12 18 at 11.41.11 AM Hotel Front Desk Worker Acts Like Shes A Supervisor Even Though Shes Not, But She Really Doesnt Even Know What Shes Doing

Nobody likes to be told what to do by someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing.

