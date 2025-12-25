Longest Track Of Dinosaur Prints In Europe Uncovered And Revealed To Come From Huge Sauropod
Dewars Farm near Bicester, UK, is well-known for having lots of dinosaur fossils and imprints dating as far back as 166 million years.
Scientists recently spent some time in this area uncovering footprints made by dinosaurs in what has now been shown to be the longest trackway of dinosaur prints in all of Europe. The path goes on for 220 meters (722 feet), and seems to have come from one dinosaur.
The area was first brought to the attention of scientists when a quarry worker noticed that there were odd bumps under the clay surface. Upon further inspection, it was discovered that there were footprints and other indications of dinosaur activity throughout the area.
Earlier this year, BBC Two’s show, Digging for Britain, went to the site to excavate and find out what all was under the surface. They brought a team of scientists to the area, along with over 100 others, to perform a week-long dig.
The work was hard and the temperature was very hot, but what they found was worth the effort. In addition to the extended path of footprints, they found individual prints that were 1 meter (3.2 feet) long, indicating a very large animal.
In total, there were 80 of these prints forming the record-breaking path. Dr. Duncan Murdock is an Earth Scientist at Oxford University Museum of Natural History, and in a statement on the find, he said:
“What is most exciting about this site is the sheer size and number of footprints. We now have evidence of tens of individuals moving through this area at around the same time, perhaps as a herd. Through these excavations and analyses, we are building a more and more complete picture of what Oxfordshire was like when dinosaurs roamed here 166 million years ago.”
These footprints may be just the beginning of what will be found in the area. If there was this much activity going on, it is likely that there will be other prints, possibly bones, and other fossils to locate and study.
The weather in the area was so hot that it became impossible to continue the excavation, but researchers plan to come back to continue the work in the future.
Thought that was fascinating? Here’s another story you might like: Why You’ll Never See A Great White Shark In An Aquarium
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.