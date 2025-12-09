Man Paid For A Family Meal And Wanted His Nephew To Have A Pickle, But He Got Blamed For Undermining Parenting In Front Of Everyone

Family meals can sometimes spark unexpected conflicts.

This man visited some family members and treated them to a meal.

He faced a surprising argument over whether his nephew could have a pickle.

He said his nephew should have one, but his sister, brother-in-law, and father accused him of undermining parenting.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

Am I the bad apple for undermining my brother in-law? A few months ago, I (40M) went to visit my sister (42F), brother-in-law (41M), and her two kids (16F and 10M). One day, we were eating at a deli-style restaurant (Saladworks, if I remember correctly). This place serves pickle spears on the side. My nephew wanted one, and immediately my brother-in-law said no.

This man learned that his brother-in-law forbade his nephew from eating pickles.

He then reiterated the story of how, a few months prior, my nephew asked to get a pickle out of the jar at home. And my brother-in-law told him no. My nephew proceeded to ask my sister, and I guess she said she didn’t care. Catching my nephew eating a pickle, my brother-in-law said that my nephew could never eat pickles again. I should emphasize that this brother-in-law is not my niece or nephew’s father, only their stepfather. Of the two of them, my sister is the only one that works, so I’m pretty sure she paid for the pickle jar that was used.

He thinks he should have a say about the issue since he was the one paying.

Going back to the date in question, I pointed out that I paid for everyone’s meal. And I should have a say in letting my nephew have the pickle. I would have let him have one. Both my sister and brother-in-law, as well as my dad (yeah, he was there, too) turned on me. And said I was undermining their parenting.

His mom commended him for sticking up for his nephew.

When I got back home, I told my mom about the whole ordeal. She said everyone always picks on my nephew. And she was proud of me for sticking up for him. So I have to know, am I the jerk?

If supporting a kid is “undermining,” then something’s wrong with the family dynamics.

