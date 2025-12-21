Retail Manager Reports Employee For Dancing On Camera During A Truck Unload, But Loss Prevention Reviews The Footage And Says He’s Just Following Policy

The weirdest part of workplace rules is how they completely depend on who’s watching.

So, what would you do if management insisted you stay on camera at all times during a routine task, even when stepping away for a second would help things move faster?

Would you argue that the rule was pointless? Or would you give them an entertaining show to watch?

In the following story, one receiving manager finds themselves in this exact situation and chooses fun.

Here’s the full scoop.

Ok I’ll stay on camera Years ago, before Sports Authority went out of business, I worked there as the hardlines/ receiving manager of one of their stores. It was a terrible company, and I’m glad they went out. They were positively obsessed with the possibility of employee theft. Understandable, I know, but don’t be so awful and you might lower your chances. Unloading a truck at the store for some bizarre reason required someone to stand on the dock plate while the seal number was called in. I never understood why. One day, the guy assisting me with the unload couldn’t find the phone number to call in the seal number written on the desk for some reason. I stepped off the dock plate – not even fully sure I stepped off camera, but stepped off the dock plate to point and yell at him where it was.

The District Loss Prevention manager saw it for what it was.

Location Ops manager (glorified head cashier) gives me a warning, I guess. I think her name was Robin. Okay, I’ll stand on the dock plate. Except I have ADD, get bored easily, and have a penchant for acting appropriately in situations. Cue up dancing on the dock plate and riding an imaginary horse while the person calls in the seal number. Did I mention I’m not good at dancing? Ops Manager decides I’m not taking this with all the seriousness she can conjure up and reports me to the District Loss Prevention manager. Shows him a tape of me dancing in the dock plate and asks him what they are going to do about it. It got back to that his response was “Nothing. He’s doing exactly what we told him to do.”

Wow! That’s one way to make a statement!

Let’s see if the folks over at Reddit have ever done anything like this at work.

This person doubts that the store was an “authority” on anything.

This food sounds terrible!

It probably does creep him out, too.

Great point.

If only they’d put that tenacity elsewhere… they’d probably still be in business.

