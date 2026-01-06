Camera Researching Ocean Currents Got Lucky And Caught A “Sea Pig” Swimming Over 2300 Meters Below The Surface

When researchers send a remotely operated vehicle down into the depths of the ocean, they never know what they might see.

The Schmidt Ocean Institute’s Research Vessel Falcore was sent down by the SUB200 team. They were looking to learn more about how deep-sea currents interact.

While recording video at about 2340 meters (7677 feet) below the surface off the coast of Uruguay, the team was treated to a performance by a deep-sea chanchito.

The deep-sea chanchito is a type of sea cucumber, but it gets the nickname of sea pig because of the way it moves and swims. The tiny animal will typically be between 4-15 centimeters (1.5-6 inches), and are invertebrates that generally have fivefold radial symmetry.

When it entered the camera’s view, it was swimming along, seemingly without a care in the world. You can see the video here:

These tiny creatures typically hang out at the bottom of the ocean, using their tentacles to sift through the mud looking for pieces of dead animals, algae, or other things that they can eat.

It is quite rare to get a recording of these little creatures, not just because they are so small, but also because they live at such great depths. Getting a camera down to these levels is not easy, and in most cases, they aren’t even in an area where one could appear.

So, while this video may not have been the reason the researchers sent the camera down, they are undoubtedly happy with the recording that they got.

Thought that was fascinating? Here’s another story you might like: Why You’ll Never See A Great White Shark In An Aquarium