Couples On TikTok Tried To Recreate A Difficult Dance Move From “Dancing With The Stars”

by Matthew Gilligan

Some folks need to leave the difficult dance moves to the professionals…

Dylan Efron (brother of Zac) pulled off a pretty impressive dance move with his partner Daniella Karagach on Dancing With the Stars and, naturally, folks on TikTok decided to give it a shot.

Here’s the video that got people talking…and moving…

A TikTokker named Gianna posted a video and showed folks how things turned out when she tried the move out with her dad.

In the video’s caption, she asked, “How are people making this look so easy? I truly must know.”

how are people making this look so easy i truly must know . 😭😭😭 #dancingwiththestars #fyp #fail #lift #dance @ProfessorX

A woman named Shannon gave it a shot with a male companion and they did a little bit better than Gianna and her old man…

Omg @Harry Raftus

These folks look like they might have had some professional training…

how’s this for zero dance experience? #dylanefron @Dancing with the Stars DWTS

And these two totally nailed it!

Waittttttt a sec guys, how did we do 👀 #dancingwiththestars #dylanefron #xyzbca @Dylan Efron @Dancing with the Stars DWTS #trend @DaniellaKaragach

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 12 19 at 1.24.40 PM Couples On TikTok Tried To Recreate A Difficult Dance Move From Dancing With The Stars

Another viewer was amused.

Screenshot 2025 12 19 at 1.25.02 PM Couples On TikTok Tried To Recreate A Difficult Dance Move From Dancing With The Stars

And this TikTokker wants more!

Screenshot 2025 12 19 at 1.25.13 PM Couples On TikTok Tried To Recreate A Difficult Dance Move From Dancing With The Stars

Go ahead and try this at home with a partner…you might nail it!

