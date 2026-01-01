Couples On TikTok Tried To Recreate A Difficult Dance Move From “Dancing With The Stars”
by Matthew Gilligan
Some folks need to leave the difficult dance moves to the professionals…
Dylan Efron (brother of Zac) pulled off a pretty impressive dance move with his partner Daniella Karagach on Dancing With the Stars and, naturally, folks on TikTok decided to give it a shot.
Here’s the video that got people talking…and moving…
A TikTokker named Gianna posted a video and showed folks how things turned out when she tried the move out with her dad.
In the video’s caption, she asked, “How are people making this look so easy? I truly must know.”
@giannablackwell
how are people making this look so easy i truly must know . 😭😭😭 #dancingwiththestars #fyp #fail #lift #dance @ProfessorX
A woman named Shannon gave it a shot with a male companion and they did a little bit better than Gianna and her old man…
@shannon.ego
Omg @Harry Raftus
These folks look like they might have had some professional training…
@alexapae
how’s this for zero dance experience? #dylanefron @Dancing with the Stars DWTS
And these two totally nailed it!
@gracewalkerchoreography
Waittttttt a sec guys, how did we do 👀 #dancingwiththestars #dylanefron #xyzbca @Dylan Efron @Dancing with the Stars DWTS #trend @DaniellaKaragach
Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on TikTok.
This person chimed in.
Another viewer was amused.
And this TikTokker wants more!
Go ahead and try this at home with a partner…you might nail it!
