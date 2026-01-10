Coworker Complained About His Wife Setting Boundaries About His Gaming, So This Employee Told Him That His Divorce Was All His Fault

Are coworkers real friends? They can be. But more often than not, they just want a friendly environment where they can focus on work.

In today’s story, a young woman shares how a coworker kept asking for her opinion regarding his marital life, until one day she finally snapped.

Now she’s wondering if she was rude and should apologize.

Let’s read the whole story.

I (20f) was recently told by my coworker (40m) that he and his wife (37f) were getting divorced For context they had just gotten married last year after dating his wife for 10 years. I’ve worked at this job since I was 16 and this coworker has become my closest work friend so I was first to know of the engagement and now of the divorce. We bonded over our shared love of videogames (this is relevant I swear). We both played a lot of games and would talk about the ones we love the most. In the time I’ve know him he’s loved Final Fantasy 14, which is an online game you play with other people.

But it can be addictive.

He talked about this game and the people he would hang out with in the game constantly, talking about the hours he spends playing it every day. Shortly after he and his wife had gotten married he started complaining about her and her neediness. When i asked about it he would say she wanted him to spend time with her instead of playing video games. I had told him at the time that he should be making time for his wife but he ignored me.

Things reached a boiling point for him.

Over the next year he was constantly complaining about her and her “neediness” and I would suggest taking some time off of his game to hangout with her but my idea was always shutdown. Eventually I got fed up with him and asked him to stop bringing it up with me and he did for about 2 months. That’s when he told me about her asking for a divorce. I casually mentioned that I wasn’t surprised that she was divorcing him seeing as he loved Final Fantasy more than her. I didn’t really think before I spoke and just said what I had been thinking every time he brought up his relationship problems. He was shocked at my response and seemed taken aback.

Things got even more awkward.

I continued saying all you ever talk about are videogames and everything you ever told me about your wife was negative. He got very upset with me and complained about it to our other coworkers and our boss. We work in a kitchen with only about 10 staff members so it wasn’t too long before everybody knew about what I said. Our boss stayed out of it, not seeing my comment as bad enough to warrant any kind of action. Some of my coworkers around my age who also frequently talked with this coworker took my side while the older ones took his. It has divided the kitchen staff and has made it uncomfortable to work with some of my coworkers who think I’m in the wrong. AITA?

He’s not only venting to someone who’s practically a teenager, but he also didn’t respect her boundaries. He had it coming.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this.

Exactly.

His own actions caused all of this.

For validation and who knows what else.

Yup.

Simple like that.

Who is? (crickets)

Honestly, who cares if she could’ve phrased it differently at this point?

He’s reaping what he’s sowing, and lucky someone called him out.

