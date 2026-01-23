Employee Expected His Company To Honor His Leave, But When They Unfairly Put Him On A PIP And Fired Him Instead, He Realized HR’s True Purpose

Many employees once believed HR existed to protect fairness in the workplace.

HR is not your friend. Learned that the hard way… I used to believe HR was there to help—to mediate and make things fair. I really did. Then I went through a nightmare at my job, tried to ask for help, and got hit with reality. HR isn’t there to support you; they’re there to protect the company.

I asked for accommodations after my mental health started slipping. Legit stuff. Diagnosed. I did everything by the book. Paperwork, doctor’s notes, meetings—you name it. They smiled, nodded, and acted concerned.

Then the gaslighting started. I came back from FMLA, and suddenly I wasn’t doing “enough.” Even though nothing had changed in my actual performance, the vibe shifted. Cold shoulders. Meetings without me.

Then came the infamous Performance Improvement Plan. Out of nowhere. It’s wild how fast they turn on you once you’re no longer convenient. I got fired for reasons that made no sense. A couple of small things that never mattered before. They just needed something on paper to justify it.

Now I’m in the middle of a legal fight. And it’s not just about me anymore. It’s about how easy it is for companies to get away with this. How HR smiles to your face while setting you up behind the scenes.

If you’re dealing with something like this, please trust your gut. Document everything. Don’t assume HR is neutral. And don’t let them convince you that asking for help is the problem. It’s not. They are.

